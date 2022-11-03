Bobby Fish Confirms Plans To Keep Fighting Past Upcoming Boxing Match

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish has revealed that he plans to have at least one more fight after his upcoming boxing match. Fish is scheduled to share the ring with Boateng Prempeh under the Global Titans promotion on November 13 in Dubai. Prempeh has a pro boxing record of 2-3.

During an appearance on "MCW Backstage Pass," Fish said his wife understands why he has a desire to compete in the fighting world. "I think she's probably a little concerned, but she knows me better than anyone, and I think she knew that this was kind of an itch that I need to scratch again," Fish said. "What we do and what this is gonna be are slightly different animals. I mean, the best way I can put it is it's a scratch that I'd like to itch. I think the sooner I get that done, the faster we can move on."

It looks like this won't be one and done for Fish in terms of his combat sports endeavors. He revealed that he signed a two-fight deal, and his next outing may not be contested inside a boxing ring. "It's a two-fight deal, so I'm definitely fighting twice," Fish revealed. "This one has to be boxing, the next one I would really like for it to be kickboxing or MMA because I've been doing martial arts since I was a kid, and that's what I love."

