Nina Samuels Talks Scrapped WWE Plans Before Release

Nina Samuels was one of many "NXT UK" talents released when WWE decided to close up the brand with "NXT Europe" coming in 2023. Samuels had the unique distinction of wrestling on the first-ever episode of "NXT UK" in 2018, losing to Toni Storm in less than five minutes. Following that match, Samuels would go on to pick up major victories over the likes of Xia Brookside and Amale. Samuels recently revealed she had a WWE storyline scrapped during her tenure in "NXT UK."

"I had the story with Xia [Brookside] where I ended up having to be her personal assistant," Samuels said while on "Wilde On." "I was just off TV for like, three months. Not really intentionally. Like, I was meant to go into a feud with Piper Niven, now Doudrop, but she was sort of called up like, real quick all of a sudden ... I was blocked for that taping to have a whole storyline with her."

Sometimes, plans are out of people's hands and in early 2020, COVID-19 changed the landscape of wrestling for over a year. Samuels revealed how COVID-19 affected her coming to the United States of America. "I was due to fly out for the first time in March 2020," Samuels said. "I was meant to be going over for WrestleMania. I was going to be there for three and a half weeks doing training at the Performance Center, doing live events, doing Axxess, and that had been at the time like, right, like this is my next step I need to get on but it was literally the day before. So, I think our flight was supposed to be at 10 AM on Sunday and it was like 6 PM on Saturday night that we found out the trip wasn't, wasn't happening." Samuels' last "NXT UK" match was a loss to Amale that was broadcast in August.