Bodhi Hayward Reveals How Much Time Was Left On His WWE Contract

Recently released "WWE NXT" star Bodhi Hayward revealed how much time he had left on his contract with the company. Hayward and four other talents in WWE's developmental system were released on Tuesday. The other names were Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng.

Hayward has been making the media rounds since his exit from WWE. In an interview with Steve Fall on the "Ten Count," Hayward discussed the length of his contract.

"No promises were made," Hayward said. "There was a three-year contract, unfortunately, I wasn't able to spend three years. I said 18 months in that video there. You know, my mind's not fully clear. It's probably only 14, you know? I guess it felt longer. That part's upsetting."

Hayward also revealed what he was told by WWE management at the time of his release. He admitted that while he's taking his release a bit hard, he isn't shy in expressing gratitude.

"At the end of the day, I don't know the exact reason, but I was told that I wasn't maximizing my full potential, and that I would be terminated from there and that they were gonna move on," Hayward recalled. "That was just really upsetting to me. I'm still very thankful. I may not fully understand, but I guess it's not my job to fully understand. Some things happen in life that you will never fully understand, and that's why that happened."

