MVP Reportedly Didn't Travel To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel

MVP won't be accompanying Omos for his match against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

According to PWInsider, MVP was not among the WWE personnel that arrived in Saudi Arabia Thursday ahead of Saturday's show at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The report did not specify the reason for MVP not traveling to Saudi Arabia, or if there are plans for him to travel at the last minute.

For what it's worth, MVP didn't travel to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February either. At that event, Bobby Lashley, still aligned with MVP, had defended his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Riddle inside the Elimination Chamber structure.

MVP turned on Lashley and aligned himself with Omos on the "WWE Raw" the night after WrestleMania 38. Subsequently, MVP helped Omos defeat Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, leading to a 2-on-1 handicap match at Hell in a Cell, where MVP & Omos lost to Lashley, ending their feud.

Strowman is currently the odds-on favorite to defeat Omos this Saturday at Crown Jewel. The "Monster of All Monsters" has been on a winning streak since his return to WWE in September, and the match against Omos will be his first bout at a PLE since his comeback. Omos, meanwhile, has been pinned only once since moving to WWE's main roster in 2021 – during his loss to Lashley at WrestleMania 38. As such, both behemoths have a lot to lose during their colossal showdown in Riyadh.