AEW To Make Its Fresno, California Debut Next Year

On Thursday night, All Elite Wrestling announced via Twitter that the promotion will be making its Fresno, California debut next year.

The January 18, 2023 edition of "AEW Dynamite" is set to take place in Fresno at the Save Mart Center. "Rampage" will also be taped that same day. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10 AM PT, with prices starting at $30.

As noted, AEW is set to make several more location debuts in January. Before Fresno, AEW will be making its Seattle, Washington debut at the Climate Pledge Arena on January 4, and two days later, on January 6, AEW will make its Portland, Oregon debut for Battle of the Belts.

After Fresno, on January 25, AEW will be making its Kentucky debut in Lexington at the Rupp Arena for both "Dynamite" and "Rampage." While it's not a debut, but a return, on the January 11 edition of "Dynamite," AEW will make its return to Los Angeles.

The promotion's next big event is Full Gear on November 19, which will be the first AEW pay-per-view to come to the Tri-State area. The location of Full Gear is the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Matches so far for the event include Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against MJF, The Acclaimed (Matt Caster & Anthony Bowens) defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland), and Toni Storm defending the interim AEW Women's Title against Jamie Hayter.