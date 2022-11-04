The Shampoo Commercial Storyline That Led To A Booker T And Edge Wrestlemania Match

As the words "Can you dig it, sucka?" echoed over the stadium speakers, Booker T made his entrance for his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania X8 in 2002. Out next to Rob Zombie's "Never Gonna Stop" was Edge, wrestling his first WrestleMania match as a singles competitor. As the two future WWE Hall of Famers prepared to lock up in front of 68,237 fans at the SkyDome in Toronto, Jim Ross said on commentary, "And to think this thing started over a shampoo commercial."

Reminiscing about their "Road to WrestleMania X8" on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker and Edge compared how they were each approached by creative. When asked by WWE executive Bruce Prichard about having a Hair match against Edge at WrestleMania, Booker's first question was, "Is Edge cutting his hair?"

Edge was excited for his first WrestleMania singles match to be against Booker, because he loved working with him and knew what they could do together. The match was going to be in Edge's hometown – the same venue where he sat in the sixth row with a "Hulk Rules" shirt to watch Hulk Hogan face The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI in 1990.

However, the excitement quickly turned to apprehension when writer Brian Gewirtz told Edge that the storyline would be based on a shampoo endorsement. Feeling he wasn't at a point in his career where he could say no, Edge was determined to make the best out of the program with Booker.