Edge Gets Emotional About His Toronto Return

This past Monday's "WWE Raw" from Toronto, Canada, included several standout moments like Johnny Gargano returning to the company and Trish Stratus kicking off the episode. In the main event, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned home to Toronto and successfully defeated Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. "What. A. Week. This week was a goooooood week," Edge wrote on his Instagram alongside several photos. "From having an A&E documentary air on Sunday, to coming home for the first time in 3 years and main event a sold-out Raw, wrestle in Toronto for the first time in 12 years? AND have a co-branded Maple Leafs/Edge shirt? Heading back to the Leaf's dressing room and maybe having a sip of peaty scotch with my good bud, our trainer, [Larry Heck], after the show in a Tim Hortons cup (does it get it more Canadian)? C'mon!!!!"

But the best part of Edge's experience that night was seeing his family close by at ringside. His wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, even jumped in the ring to thwart The Judgment Day from attacking Edge after the match ended. "Best of all was getting to see my family. See my little cousins react to seeing me perform live for the first time," Edge writes. "Hell, even Rhea Ripley getting me down under (get it?) couldn't stop this weekend. Well, also because I have a Glamazon for a wife who wasn't havin' any of that. Thank you to all involved for an amazing weekend and a show and an experience that I will never forget and take with me to the grave. What. A. Blast."

As noted, Edge cut a promo once "Raw" went off the air where he expressed his desire to retire in the same arena next August. Edge looks likely to be facing off with Judgment Day leader Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.