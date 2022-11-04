Huge Update On Jake Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Status

The stage is almost set for tomorrow's highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, with another major wrinkle being added to the match just 24-hours away.

During today's WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, Logan faced off with Paul Heyman and the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, revealing that his brother Jake Paul will be in attendance for their match in Riyadh, appearing in his corner opposite The Bloodline. Logan introduced his brother during the presser as "a man who has the power of god in his right hand, a man who represents the power of an entire army," hyping his brother first's appearance on any WWE platform. Jake then called out Heyman for a previous take on his fight with Anderson Silva, saying Jake would get knocked out by the UFC legend. Unfortunately for Heyman, his prediction became a fantasy as Jake outboxed the former UFC Champion on October 29.

The press conference also featured a back-and-forth between The Bloodline and The Paul Brothers, with The Usos and Solo Sikoa (without Sami Zayn, who never attends the Saudi Arabia shows) coming out after Jake appeared. "The Problem Child" referred to The Usos as "twin sisters," but there was no physical fight. The WWE also displayed a newly created graphic, with Jake in his brother's corner as Logan tries to do the unthinkable in ending the two-year-long odyssey of Reigns as champion.

Also included during the press conference was an altercation between Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The presser also saw a live weigh-in between Braun Strowman and Omos, who will look to determine who is the real monster of the WWE tomorrow in Riyadh.