Details Regarding Nick Khan's New WWE Contract

It looks as though WWE co-CEO Nick Khan will be sticking around for a while. This week, news broke of Khan's new contract with WWE, with The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reporting that the new deal — signed in October — extends through August 2025. Terms of this deal are said to include a base salary of $1,350,000 per year, as well as a couple of bonuses, such as an annual target bonus of $2,160,000 and stock grants of $3,575,000 per year. When he first signed with WWE two years ago, Khan received $15 million in stock.

These details come on the heels of Khan confirming during WWE's quarterly earnings call this week that the company has started a talent search throughout Africa while working towards creating content specifically for African nations. Additionally, they've just found a new home for the WWE Network in Africa.

When Vince McMahon announced his retirement in July, it was announced that Khan and Stephanie McMahon would be working together as co-CEOs of the company, as well as the fact that Khan, the very man McMahon hired in 2020, would be dealing with the business side of the company. Before jumping to WWE, Khan served as the co-head of television at Hollywood Talent Agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). He also served as the agent for WWE during his time there, which ultimately led to several one-off deals for the company. While serving as WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer, WWE was able to come to terms on their first-ever deal with Disney, as well.