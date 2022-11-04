Logan Paul Makes Bold Claim Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has made quite the bold prediction for his main event match at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Paul will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this coming Saturday, November 5. Bleacher Report recently interviewed Paul ahead of his first WWE title match. The social media star wasn't afraid to share his belief that this could be one of the greatest matches WWE fans have seen in a while.

"I think this match is going to be the best, excuse me, one of the best WWE matches we have seen in a very long time," Paul said. "You have to make that conscious decision: Do you want to watch it live as it's happening in front of your face, or do you want to see it afterward, you wanna see the highlight reel? I don't know, but you ain't gonna want to miss this match." It's quite a high bar for Paul to set given that this will only be his third WWE match. It'll also be hard to top the highly praised Intercontinental Title Match between Gunther and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle back in September.

In storyline, WWE has recently been driving home the point that Paul could land one lucky shot against Reigns at Crown Jewel. In his first two matches in WWE, the emphasis on Paul's punching power wasn't really there, although he does famously have notable combat sports experience outside of wrestling. During the October 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Paul knocked out Jey Uso with just one punch after he was jumped from behind by The Bloodline member.