Tripe H Reportedly Has Big Plans For WWE NXT Star On Main Roster

During the May 18, 2015 episode of "WWE Raw," then "NXT" Champion Kevin Owens made the statement of all statements in his main roster debut. Not only did he confront John Cena, who at the time held the United States Championship, but Owens also laid him out cold with a pop-up powerbomb. K.O. then went on to defeat Cena at the Elimination Chamber event in his first match on the main roster. Over the years, Owens has never been hesitant to express his admiration for WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

If recent reports come to fruition, it appears as though Levesque has something similar in mind for another big "NXT" star (as told to "GiveMeSport" by WrestleVotes) — that star being Grayson Waller. WrestleVotes notes that WWE "really likes" Waller, who signed with the company in March 2021. That said, officials don't seem to be in a hurry to rush his time in "NXT." In fact, they would rather wait to pull the trigger until something very big presented itself. There is no indication of when that might be, however.

"WWE really likes Grayson Waller and really see something in him," WrestleVotes said. "He may stay down in NXT, just so they can try to figure out something big for him, like Kevin Owens coming in and beating John Cena. They like him a lot, so that's one guy that they're gonna try to do something serious with."

While Owens beating Cena in his debut would be a high bar to clear for anybody, the fact that WWE might be considering something similar for Waller bodes well for the "NXT" star.