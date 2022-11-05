Reby Hardy Makes It Clear How She Feels About CM Punk

Reby Hardy did not hold back about her feelings about former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

As noted on November 4, Matt Hardy sent out a statement regarding his podcast comments about the backstage altercation between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Matt noted that his comments had been "misconstrued" and he wasn't there at All Out. He though stated that he still stands by The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Matt's wife, Reby retweeted his statement that same day and bluntly wrote, "Mine weren't. F**k CM Punk."

Back in September, the former Impact Knockouts star discussed the All Out backstage altercation on TikTok. A TikTok user wrote, "Without The Bucks AEW wouldn't exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their house and talking sh*t on them like that," and Reby replied with Punk's tweet from May, about standing with your coworkers, even if you don't like them.

Matt has been on and off AEW television, his last time was on the September 23 edition of "AEW Rampage," where he took part in the AEW World Title #1 Contendership Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal. His last match was on the Oct 24 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where he defeated Lord Crewe.

Since AEW All Out, Punk and The Elite have not been on AEW TV. Though, recently, AEW has been teasing the return of The Young Bucks and Omega with cryptic vignettes that "erase" their existence from the promotion. As for Punk, there has been no confirmation about his AEW status. There have been unconfirmed reports about AEW CEO Tony Khan trying to buyout Punk's contract.