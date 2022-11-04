Matt Hardy Clarifies Podcast Comments About AEW All Out Fight

Matt Hardy has now weighed in on the backstage fracas that transpired In Chicago after the All Out post-show media scrum involving CM Punk, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, and has ultimately picked his side based off his own account of events.

"It's going to be very interesting to see The Elite back," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I'm very happy they're back. I will say this right here, right now, those guys didn't do anything wrong in this situation. If anything, they were the victims, and I'm telling you that from a first-person perspective. I was there, I witnessed it all, and I love all three of those guys."

However, in a new tweet, Hardy clarified that he didn't exactly see what took place at AEW All Out, but had observed enough in what led up to the altercation. "My comments from this week's @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong."

Since All Out, neither CM Punk nor any members of The Elite have been seen on AEW programming, although that freeze has been thawing out in recent weeks. The Elite have reportedly been backstage at "AEW Dynamite" recently, and have begun creeping onto television with some cryptic vignettes erasing their existence from AEW history. The situation with CM Punk, on the other hand, remains quiet. Reports that there might be contract buyout talks between him and Tony Khan have been circulating, although no confirmation of such conversations has been issued from either side to this point.

