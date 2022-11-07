Colt Cabana Reflects On Mistaken Addition To The Dark Order

Colt Cabana is opening up about his time with The Dark Order and how he felt like he was "stuck in the vortex" with the AEW group.

During his recent appearance on the Facebook Live interview show "Captain's Corner," Cabana explained that his now long-running tenure in The Dark Order wasn't actually in the initial plan for him and the stable.

The AEW faction was led by the late Brodie Lee, who unexpectedly died in December 2020. The Dark Order still appears on AEW television, with Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Pres10 Vance, and Lee's young son Brodie Lee Jr. as its primary members, but the group's momentum mostly fizzled out in the year following Lee's death.Cabana joined the group the summer before Lee died, after the Dark Order leader long tried to recruit him into the stable.

"I think I was the last addition. And I was an addition by mistake, to be honest," Cabana said on the "Captain's Corner" show. "Well, not by mistake. Our friend f***ing died."Cabana said his involvement with the group "was supposed to lead into a thing where I eventually wasn't a part of The Dark Order."

"But in the middle of the storyline Brodie died and we all kind of just felt like for Brodie, we [needed a happy ending]," Cabana said. "I was stuck in Dark Order purgatory. It's like you're stuck in the vortex."

Cabana has now been The Dark Order member for the last two years while his AEW career has been clouded by backstage beef with his former friend CM Punk. The longtime independent star last appeared on AEW television in late August where he remained fighting under The Dark Order banner and tagged with Evil Uno.