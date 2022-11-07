Colt Cabana Discusses His Life As A Working Actor

While he hasn't been a frequent player for All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor in recent times, Colt Cabana has opened up about his life outside the ring as an actor.

"I'm also a working actor," Cabana explained on "Captain's Corner." "I have an agent and I work a lot in Chicago. Actually, before I came here, I did an audition for a TV show and, when I get home, I need to send an audition for a famous TV show. That's just something I do."

As per IMDb, Cabana has made appearances in a handful of projects outside the squared circle, including "Ghost Trek: The Kinsey Report" and recently in the "Young Rock" series, which focuses on the life of Dwayne "The Rock Johnson, playing WWE legend Brooklyn Brawler.

Cabana's pro wrestling career began in 1999 and has wrestled all over the world for promotions such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and WWE. Cabana signed for Tony Khan's AEW in February 2020 and eventually joined The Dark Order after initially feuding with the group. It was revealed by Khan in September that the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion had signed a new deal earlier this year, but mainly to appear on his newly-acquired promotion, Ring of Honor.

Cabana's name was recently brought into the spotlight during the All Out post-show media scrum on September 4. Cabana's former friend, CM Punk, lambasted him during the live press conference by publically addressing the issues between the pair. Punk also took aim at AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the scrum, which ultimately led to a backstage skirmish between the parties involved.