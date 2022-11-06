Jake Paul Discusses WWE Title Aspirations

Jake Paul was at this weekend's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, supporting his brother in his match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. During the match, Paul knocked out the Usos with KO punches, and it seems that he plans to get physical in WWE again someday.

In a recent interview with "Radio Rahim," Paul revealed that he's thinking about joining WWE on a more permanent basis down the line. If he does, he believes that he and his brother will enjoy plenty of success in the popular sports entertainment promotion. "At the end of the day, if we do this for a little bit longer, the Paul Brothers will be WWE Champions," Paul said.

As of this writing, Paul is primarily focused on his boxing career. The social media influencer is currently undefeated inside a boxing ring, most recently defeating MMA legend Anderson Silva on October 28, 2022. However, his WWE experience may have inspired him to take up pro wrestling down the line. "I loved everything about it. Then everyone here, everyone in WWE was super nice, super helpful. So it just seems like an amazing company to be a part of."

It remains to be seen when and if Paul will step into a WWE ring. While there is reportedly some interest from within the company to work with him again, no concrete plans have been made. Paul has also teased his own match against Roman Reigns at some point, but only time will tell if it will ever come to fruition.