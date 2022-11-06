The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Announced For 11/8 NXT

WWE announced via Twitter that Grayson Waller's in-ring talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect" will return on the November 8 episode of "NXT."

WWE "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner are set to be the guests on "The Grayson Waller Effect." Breakker is set to defend the "NXT" Title against Wagner on the November 15 episode of "NXT." The last time that Breakker defended the "NXT" title was at Halloween Havoc, where he defeated both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

On the November 1 episode of "NXT," R-Truth got injured during his match with Waller. R-Truth went for a dive over the top rope to take out Waller on the outside of the ring, but he took a rough landing and hit the floor. As he hit the floor, he immediately clutched his left leg. The referee ended up stopping the match and Waller was declared the victor. After the "NXT" episode, in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Waller attacked R-Truth's imaginary buddy Little Jimmy. He shoved the imaginary figure into a locker and closed the door.

Waller made his WWE debut on June 11, 2021, on "WWE Main Event." He won his debut match against Sunil Singh. As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque reportedly has big future plans for Waller and wants to figure out something big for him like Kevin Owens' main roster debut. Owens made his debut on the May 18, 2015, episode of "WWE Raw" and attacked John Cena.

Other matches set for this Tuesday's episode of "NXT," include Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy, Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp, and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be defending their titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.