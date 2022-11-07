Crazy Stat About WWE Revenue From Saudi Shows Versus WrestleMania

The controversial WWE deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia just saw its eighth premium live event take place on November 5 in the form of Crown Jewel 2022. Despite various concerns surrounding the event, all WWE talent returned from the event safely, making the event an all-around success for the company.

However, to call the Saudi events "financially successful" for WWE would would be a massive understatement.. According to Wrestlenomics, the PLEs that have taken place in Saudi Arabia have generated a total of $400 million for the company over the past four years, an insane number for just eight shows. To put this into perspective, Wrestlenomics added that this dwarfs the ticket revenue from all 38 WrestleManias combined, which have generated roughly $250 million (adjusted for inflation) since 1985.

This impressive number comes only four years into WWE's planned 10-year partnership with the Saudi government, one currently set to continue through 2027. While the events have been scrutinized by many since the inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble event took place in 2018, it seems unlikely that WWE will be ending the partnership anytime soon. WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the company's strong relationship with Saudi Arabia clear the day before the Crown Jewel event, gifting a WWE Championship to the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikh, as chants for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia echoed throughout the crowd.

While it is unclear when the next Saudi Arabia PLE will take place, the company will likely continue to fulfill its agreement to hold two events in the country every year.