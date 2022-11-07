Production Reportedly Starts On New Dwayne Johnson Film

Production has reportedly officially begun on a new action-adventure festive family film featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which has plans to be "an extensive franchise film with merchandising throughout the Amazon universe."

According to Deadline, Johnson will serve as an executive producer alongside Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia via their production company, Seven Bucks Productions, with Johnson once again teaming with "Jumanji" franchise filmmaker Jake Kasdan on the movie. The film, formerly titled "Red One," will feature Johnson and a star-studded cast, including J.K Simmons as Santa Claus, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel. It's said that Amazon Studios bought the rights to the film after a "competitive" bidding war, and will, upon the film's release in 2023, stream it in more than 240 countries and territories.

Recent Kasdan, Johnson, and Seven Bucks Production releases "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level" have grossed a combined $1.7 billion globally, with Seven Bucks Production's latest release alongside DC Films, "Black Adam," which also stars Johnson, has reportedly grossed over $300 million worldwide.

It's unclear how long filming will last for the festive film project, a question that's important to wrestling fans, as it's been speculated for some time now that Johnson may return to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, which will take place in Los Angeles, CA. "The Tribal Chief" seemingly teased the possibility of the dream bout happening during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul this past Saturday at Crown Jewel, when he delivered a Rock Bottom to the "The Media Megastar."