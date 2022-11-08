Ronda Rousey Is An Anime Fanatic

Ronda Rousey may be a badass in the ring but she's quite the geek outside the ropes. The "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion is a hardcore gamer, who hosts her own gaming livestream — "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" — on her YouTube channel. She was also the voice of Sonya Blade for "Mortal Kombat 11" and stated that she's been a lifelong fan of the franchise.

Apart from her love for gaming, Rousey is also a big anime and manga fan. During the pandemic, she spent much of her time reading manga series such as "Fullmetal Alchemist" and "Kaijumax." which she revealed in a tweet. Rousey even looked to her Twitter followers for recommendations with titles like "Hellsing" and "Spy x Family" making the list.

When it comes to anime, one show that she likes to talk about is Pokémon. During a question-and-answer session on Reddit, Rousey dropped a bunch of tidbits on her relationship with the series. She said that she used to moderate a forum based on the anime-video game while also stating that her favorite Pokémon is Mew.