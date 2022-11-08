Ronda Rousey Is An Anime Fanatic
Ronda Rousey may be a badass in the ring but she's quite the geek outside the ropes. The "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion is a hardcore gamer, who hosts her own gaming livestream — "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" — on her YouTube channel. She was also the voice of Sonya Blade for "Mortal Kombat 11" and stated that she's been a lifelong fan of the franchise.
Apart from her love for gaming, Rousey is also a big anime and manga fan. During the pandemic, she spent much of her time reading manga series such as "Fullmetal Alchemist" and "Kaijumax." which she revealed in a tweet. Rousey even looked to her Twitter followers for recommendations with titles like "Hellsing" and "Spy x Family" making the list.
When it comes to anime, one show that she likes to talk about is Pokémon. During a question-and-answer session on Reddit, Rousey dropped a bunch of tidbits on her relationship with the series. She said that she used to moderate a forum based on the anime-video game while also stating that her favorite Pokémon is Mew.
A Huge Dragon Ball Z Fan
One of Ronda Rousey's favorite anime series is "Dragon Ball Z." She considers herself a huge fan and recalls that when she was younger, she would record episodes of the show on VHS. Rousey went as far as to say that her cartoon crush is the prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta. During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, she even expressed interest in watching another "DBZ" film.
"The thing is I really wish that they would do another Dragon Ball Z [movie]," she said. "[Except] with the cell saga with the Androids and I would really love to be Android 18."
Her love for "Dragon Ball" even made its way onto WWE television. During a segment with Liv Morgan and Natalya on the July 8 edition of "SmackDown," Rousey was seen sporting a unique blue leather coat with a "C" on the sleeve. The gear is Trunks' jacket from the series, and the "C" stands for his company, Capsule Corporation.
Rousey is seen by some as a down-to-earth person behind the scenes, and her interests and passions have allowed people to genuinely connect with her. Whether it's on social media or YouTube, Rousey continues to interact and share her love of gaming and anime with her loyal fans.