Ava Raine Issues Warning Ahead Of WWE NXT

Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.

Tomorrow on "NXT," Grimes will take on Gacy in singles action. Gacy won a prior contest between the two, but now the odds are stacked even more in Gacy's favor with Raine at ringside. Ahead of tomorrow's bout, Raine issued a warning to the former North American Champion via Twitter: "Finally the Schism is being given the respect we deserve by starting off the show ... This will be the last time you see @CGrimesWWE."

At one point, Grimes had been recruited by Schism, an offer he rejected on multiple occasions, escalating their feud. The two most recently met in tag team action as Grimes sold Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. on a temporary partnership to take on Gacy, Fowler, and Reid. Grimes and the Good Brothers walked away with the victory, but Grimes will not have Gallows and Anderson by his side or even in his corner come tomorrow night. Grimes will be flying solo this time around.