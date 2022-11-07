WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo

The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.

"WWE Raw" first began airing on the USA Network in January 1993 in place of "Prime Time Wrestling," which had originally aired in that time slot. In 1997, "Monday Night Raw" expanded to a two-hour format of "Raw" and was effectively renamed "Raw Is War" within months as the company competed with WCW's "Monday Nitro" on a weekly basis.

Given the show's proximity to one of the most anticipated premium live events of the year, the Royal Rumble, one has to wonder what sort of surprises WWE might have in store for the anniversary show to also get fans excited for what comes next. Big returns or special appearances leading up to the Rumble during this special show are bound to add to the intrigue and excitement of the road to WrestleMania kicking off in January. The Wells Fargo Center most recently hosted WWE for the Extreme Rules premium live event.