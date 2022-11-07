Axiom Set To Face Top WWE NXT Star Tomorrow Night

NXT UK alumni Axiom and JD McDonagh will renew their rivalry on the November 8 episode of "NXT" on USA Network. This will be the first meeting between the two in 15-months and their first ever encounter stateside. During their intense feud across the pond, the two superstars, then known as A-Kid and Jordan Devlin, competed in an epic 30-minute Iron Man match on the August 5, 2021 episode of "NXT UK." Despite falling behind early in the match, A-Kid emerged victorious 2-falls-to-1.

The inaugural Heritage Cup champion, A-Kid made his "NXT" debut on March 15, defeating Kushida in what ended up being Kushida's final "NXT" match. After failing to qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at "NXT Stand and Deliver," A-Kid remained off television until reappearing in "NXT" over the summer as Axiom (his final "NXT UK" match aired on May 26, which was a Heritage Cup match against Charlie Dempsey). Most recently, Axiom was bested in a best-of-three series by fellow "NXT UK" alumnus Nathan Frazer.

A familiar face to "NXT" viewers, Devlin returned to the "NXT" brand as McDonagh at The Great American Bash by attacking "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. Despite two unsuccessful attempts to win the "NXT" Championship, McDonagh atoned for a loss earlier this year by making Ilja Dragunov pass out on the October 25 episode of "NXT." The win was gratifying for McDonagh, who had to leave the "NXT UK" brand after being defeated by Dragunov in a "Loser Leaves NXT UK Championship" match on May 12.