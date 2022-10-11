Axiom And Nathan Frazer Decide Final Spot In NXT North American Title Ladder Match

A night after his mentor Seth Rollins captured the WWE United States Title, Nathan Frazer inched one step closer to winning the "NXT" North American Championship. During the 10/11 episode of "NXT," Frazer outlasted Axiom in a back-and-forth match to advance to the NA Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

Towards the closing stages of the bout, Frazer and Axiom exchanged Thrust Kicks, and just when Axiom got the upper hand with a vicious knee strike, Frazer cinched in a pinfall combination for the sudden victory. With the win, Frazer also clinched a 2-1 win in the best-of-three series between the two high-flyers, which got underway last month after they shook hands in a backstage segment and agreed to a friendly round of matches.

While Axiom won the first match on September 6, Frazer leveled up the series on September 20. Earlier this month, it was announced that the rubber match in the series will include higher stakes, with the winner vying for the 5th and final spot in the NA Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

Frazer will now join Oro Mensah, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner and Wes Lee in the ladder match on October 22, as "NXT" crowns a brand new North American Champion after Solo Sikoa was stripped of the title on September 4 owing to his controversial win over former champion Hayes.

Other matches confirmed for the Halloween Havoc premium live event include "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker defending against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a "Weapons Wild" match, Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match, and Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews.