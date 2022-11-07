WWE SmackDown's Return To Fox Sees Drop In Viewership While AEW Rampage Gets A Boost

The go-home episode for "WWE SmackDown" didn't quite rope in the ratings before Crown Jewel, but "AEW Rampage" did rebound a bit. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Friday night and the November 4 episode of "SmackDown" was watched by an average of 2,138,000 viewers, that's up from the pre-empted episode on FS1 last week, but the lowest the program has seen on Fox since the beginning of September.

The key demographic suffered an even bigger blow as it was watched by an average of 626,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.48 P18-49 rating. That's up 52 percent from last week's program, but the lowest the show has seen on Fox since August 26.

Friday's "Rampage" was watched by an average audience of 455,000 viewers which is up 20 percent from the week previous.

"Rampage's" key demographic also encountered a boost. The program was watched by an average of 183,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.14 P18-49 rating, up 16 percent from the previous Friday.

Rankings-wise, "Rampage" came in 20th among cable originals on Friday. In broadcast primetime, it ranked 34th. Despite being down, "SmackDown" placed third in broadcast primetime in the key demographic.

Going back a year, "SmackDown" is up in total viewership, but down in the key demographic. The November 5, 2021 episode was watched by 2,093,000 viewers, two-percent more than last Friday. Last year's program was watched by 740,000 viewers aged 18-49. That's 15 percent more than this past Friday.

Per usual, "Rampage" is down from last year in viewership and the key demographic. The November 5, 2021 episode was watched by 599,000 total viewers and 293,000 viewers aged 18-49. That's 24 percent more in total viewership and 38 percent more in the key demographic in comparison to Friday.