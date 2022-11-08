Josh Alexander Says Working With AEW Star Was 'A Dream Come True'

Josh Alexander is currently in his second Impact World Championship reign — which currently sits as the third longest Impact World Championship reign in company history; however, the road to a reign longer than a few minutes was not a short one. Throughout his time in Impact, Alexander has faced off against talents such as Tomohiro Ishii, Moose, Chris Sabin, and more. While on "The Kurt Angle Show," Alexander revealed which AEW star he faced off against that was ultra-special to the "Walking Weapon."

"I can say that, you know, meeting Christian, working with Christian from everything until that entire build until after the match, it was a dream come true," Alexander said. "It was one of the best experiences of my career. I learned so much from him, obviously, because, you know, there's so much to learn from someone I could learn so much more going forward if we got to work together more."

AEW star Christian Cage and Alexander had their first and only one-on-one match to date at Bound for Glory 2021, when Cage defended the Impact World Championship. This was Cage's first Impact World Championship reign, after having previously held the NWA World Championship twice during the TNA days. Alexander walked away with the victory and his first major world championship in professional wrestling. The reign would only last a few minutes as Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot trophy and defeated Alexander for the title in seconds. Alexander revealed what Cage said to him following their nearly 19-minute match that night. "After the match, he was just telling me, he was like, 'Yo, we're friends now; you have my number, if you ever need anything, text me,'" Alexander continued. "For me, getting the respect from my peers, especially after working with them, is something that just is so valuable to me."