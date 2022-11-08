Details On 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar'

Yesterday, it was reported that WWE star Omos hadn't gone straight home from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, as he headed to his home country of Nigeria, where he was joined by "NXT "star Apollo Crews and other WWE crew. The reported reason was that WWE was gearing up to do a talent search in Africa, and WWE has since confirmed the news.

As officially announced on WWE's website this morning, WWE has launched "The Search for Africa's Next WWE Superstar" in conjunction with SuperSport, WWE's broadcast partner in Africa. Prospective talents can make video submissions until December 18.

"Africa is a focal point of our renewed global talent recruitment strategy and this initiative in Lagos will launch what we envision becoming a year-round, multi-country effort to cultivate relationships and identify talent that will resonate with our passionate and loyal African fanbase," WWE Head of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball said in a statement. "The region has incredible potential to serve as a meaningful talent development hub for WWE and we look forward to working with our tremendous partners at SuperSport to uncover the next generation of Superstars through this program."

Those who are accepted will participate in multi-day tryouts at Lagos, Nigeria in February 2023, and a select few participants will be invited to a second tryout in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend. While WWE stated that a full-time developmental contract could be awarded to the top prospects of this talent search, it should be noted that a guarantee of a contract wasn't promised. No details were provided on whether any of the tryouts would air on SuperSport.