Drew McIntyre And Others Representing WWE In International Markets This Week

It's now been a few days since WWE Crown Jewel wrapped up in Saudi Arabia, with most of the WWE roster heading back to the United States for upcoming episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" this week. But some wrestlers, including top star Drew McIntyre, aren't going home just yet, as they look to take care of some international business for WWE first.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre, who was victorious at Crown Jewel after defeating Karrion Kross in a steel cage match, will be in India this week, working on an unknown project for Sony India. The India trip will continue McIntyre's breakneck schedule, which reportedly included him working Crown Jewel while battling illness. It's unclear if this is the same illness that McIntyre had previously been working through a month ago.

Meanwhile, fellow WWE stars Apollo Crews and Omos are also abroad, albeit making a different trip than McIntyre. PWInsider noted that Crews and Omos are currently in Nigeria, along with other WWE crew, filming a project regarding a talent search that will air in Africa. Crews is of Nigerian descent, while Omos was born in Nigeria; this is the first time the WWE star has been in his home country in 14 years, when his family left to come live in the United States. As such, Omos' work on the project will keep him off "Raw" this upcoming week, while Crews is unlikely to appear on "NXT" this Tuesday. Like McIntyre, Omos competed at Crown Jewel this past weekend, coming up short in a match against Braun Strowman, which has since been overshadowed by Strowman's conduct over social media following the match.