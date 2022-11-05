Drew McIntyre Reportedly Worked Crown Jewel While Extremely Ill

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was reported to be "extremely sick" during his steel cage match with Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

It was noted in the report that McIntyre had been sick with the flu over the last several days, but was adamant about going to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and doing the match.

McIntyre ended up escaping the steel cage first and defeating Kross. The last time the two had a match at a WWE PLE, McIntyre lost to Kross in a strap match at Extreme Rules. Kross got the win with the Kross Hammer.

Their rematch at Crown Jewel was made official on the October 21 episode of "SmackDown." It was McIntyre, who picked the stipulation. The two have been feuding since Kross made his WWE return on the August 5 episode of "SmackDown" and attacked McIntyre. On the October 14 episode of "SmackDown," the show opened with McIntyre attacking Kross in the parking lot.

As noted, last weekend, McIntyre was one of Sheamus' groomsmen. Sheamus tied the knot to Isabella Revilla on October 28th, 2022 in New York City. Sheamus was written off WWE TV, following an attack from The Bloodline on the October 21 episode of "SmackDown." Speaking of The Bloodline, the stable was quite successful at Crown Jewel. Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, while The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Butch and Ridge Holland from Sheamus' stable, The Brawling Brutes.