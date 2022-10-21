Drew McIntyre Reveals Stipulation For Rematch Against Karrion Kross

On the October 21 "SmackDown," Drew McIntyre announced the stipulation for his rematch against Karrion Kross at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

"We all agreed that this thing has to end, and it will at Crown Jewel," McIntyre said in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. "Cause it's going to be Drew McIntyre versus Karrion Kross in a steel cage match."

The steel cage stipulation comes after their strap match at the Extreme Rules PLE on October 8 ended because of interference from Kross' wife and manager, Scarlett. She entered the ring and prevented McIntyre from hitting Kross with a Claymore Kick. With McIntyre distracted, Scarlett used some kind of pepper spray to blind him, allowing Kross to pick up the win.

The rivalry between the two men dates back to the August 5 "SmackDown," when Kross made his surprise return to WWE and attacked McIntyre. Since then, Kross has continued targeting McIntyre on various episodes of "SmackDown." The attacks would ultimately culminate in the two's clash at Extreme Rules. Just last week on the October 14 "SmackDown," McIntyre attacked Kross in the parking lot to kick off the show.

With the caged rematch between McIntyre and Kross added to the card, the Crown Jewel PLE on November 5 now includes up to five matches announced at the time of writing. The updated card can be seen below.