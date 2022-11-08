Steve Austin Credits WWE HOFer For Helping Put Him On The Map

When it comes to the world of professional wrestling, few names are as recognizable as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. After all, he's a six-time WWE Champion, three-time Royal Rumble winner, a former King of the Ring, a four-time Tag Team Champion and even a two-time Intercontinental Champion — and of course, a WWE Hall of Famer. Yet for a moment in time, that wasn't always the case. In fact, there's someone else "Stone Cold" credits with putting him on the map, something he elaborated on recently (via Complex).

"Hanging out with Bret Hart, you know he was the guy that really helped put me on the map with the match at WrestleMania 13," Austin said. "All the feuding we did, and of course a close personal friend." Hart and Austin had arguably one of the most memorable matches of all time back in 1997. That it happened at The Show of Shows only further adds to its legacy. In a No-Disqualification Submission match refereed by Ken Shamrock, "The Hitman" would ultimately claim victory when Austin passed out to the Sharpshooter with blood streaming down his face. While not the main event that night, it is regarded as one of the best matches in WrestleMania history.

"Stone Cold" also had to single out one more person for making his feud with Hart so impactful. "But Jim Ross," Austin continued, "obviously the way he called my matches." Ultimately, his feud with Hart would earn the distinction of "Feud of the Year" from both Wrestling Observer Newsletter and the readers of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.