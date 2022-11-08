AEW Star Will Team With Minoru Suzuki In NJPW World Tag League

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is gearing up for their last big tournament season of the year. With World Tag League being combined with Super Jr. Tag League, tag team action is taking over NJPW shows from November 21st through December 14th. The tournament will be round robin style, with one block of ten teams, and the winning team facing IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The teams for this year's World Tag League have been announced, with perhaps the most notable revelation being that AEW's Lance Archer will return to NJPW to reunite with Suzuki-gun leader Minoru Suzuki. Archer and Suzuki have teamed previously, winning the 2011 G1 Tag League — a predecessor to World Tag League — and also teaming together in the 2019 Tag League. While Archer is currently contracted to AEW, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has maintained his allegiance to Suzuki-gun, even teaming with Suzuki on a couple episodes of "NJPW Strong" last year.

Additionally, former GHC Tag Team Champions Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste, also known as TMDK, will make their World Tag League debut, as will former NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, and the former Young Lion tag team of Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd. The other participants include 2021 Tag League winners Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI), House of Torture (EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi), Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA), United Empire (Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan), Be-Bop Tag Team (Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi), and of course, Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale).