Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To 'Special Club Led By John Cena'

The November 7th edition of "WWE Raw" was eventful, to say the least, for Austin Theory; the 25-year-old found himself competing twice on the night, first defeating Shelton Benjamin in less than three minutes. Later in the night, however, Seth Rollins held a United States Championship open challenge, one which Bobby Lashley answered. However, Lashley had no intentions of winning the title from Rollins, as he attacked the champion prior to the match and put him through the announce table. Theory then made his way out to the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase and, after a commercial break's worth of time to decide, Theory cashed in his briefcase on a wounded Rollins in an attempt to win the United States title. However, Theory ultimately lost the match to Rollins, becoming just the fifth wrestler in history to unsuccessfully cash in their MITB briefcase.

While it was a humiliating moment for Theory, there's one silver lining to his defeat. Baron Corbin, who unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017, had some words of comfort for Theory on Twitter, saying, "Welcome to the club. We are a special group led by John Cena"

Cena infamously failed his cash-in in 2012 during the 1,000th episode of "WWE Raw," when Big Show caused a disqualification during his match against CM Punk for the WWE Championship. It was the first time anyone had failed to successfully cash in the briefcase. Other members of the "club" include Braun Strowman, who failed his cash in when Brock Lesnar caused a no-contest in the main event of Hell in a Cell 2017, and Damien Sandow, who simply lost his cash-in match against Cena on an episode of "Raw" in 2013.