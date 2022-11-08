Nikki Cross Gloats About Trashing The WWE 24/7 Championship

Nikki Cross is now the WWE 24/7 Champion, though it doesn't seem she's particularly interested in having anything to do with the title belt. Not long after defeating Dana Brooke for the championship last night on "Raw," Cross disposed of the title belt. She attempted to drop the championship in a conveniently-placed backstage trash can, only for it to hit the garbage rim and slide to the floor.

Cross's husband Big Damo came to her defense on Twitter, stating, "She never played basketball. I don't know what to tell you." The new champ responded to her husband's jab, joking, "For some reason the WNBA denied my application ..."

Women's basketball jokes weren't the end of Cross's celebration over winning the title. "[I'll] do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator," Cross tweeted, "bury the thing in a graveyard." Cross went on to say that anyone that wants to stop or argue with her can do so, also promising that she "won't bite." Former champion Dana Brooke was furious.

Cross' attempt to bin the 24/7 Championship was reminiscent of the legendary moment on "WCW Monday Nitro" when Madusa (known as Alundra Blayze during a stretch in WWF) dropped the WWF Women's Championship into a garbage can, vacating the title as she jumped to the Turner organization. Former "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade also recreated the infamous moment when she disposed of her half of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Unlike those other women, however, Cross is still listed as the WWE 24/7 Champion.