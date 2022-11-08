Kevin Nash Recalls Sitting AJ Styles Down Before His First WWE WrestleMania

Suddenly, we're coming up on seven years since AJ Styles' arrival sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy in January 2016 at the Royal Rumble. Fast forward to the present, and Styles is now one of several Grand Slam Champions — winning the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship in that time. Yet for many superstars, nothing compares to their first WrestleMania. Speaking on the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash recalled giving Styles some advice before his match against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32.

"I remember AJ's first WrestleMania," Nash said. "He was just like 'F*** man, I just want to get through this' because they ran him ragged. I said no, I said that's what they do, they rob you of these moments. I said cherish this because one day you're going to be my age knowing that you're never going to get out there again, and you'll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now."

Styles went on to lose to Jericho that night in April, but has obviously found great success within the WWE — so much so that "The Phenomenal One" wants to work for WWE for as long as they'll have him. But at the time, it seemed as though Nash's advice didn't exactly take. "He said 'Well go f*** yourself," Nash recalled while laughing. "I said okay, I was just trying to help." For his part, Nash only wrestled at two WrestleManias — 11 and 12 — despite the many different stints he had with WWE. Styles has so far competed on seven WrestleMania cards.

