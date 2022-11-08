Former WWE Official Responds To Fans Upset Over 'Raw Is XXX'

Yesterday WWE made the announcement of the location and date for the highly anticipated 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," which is going to take place on January 23, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The announcement also came with a special logo for the show which reads "Raw Is XXX," in the same design as the classic "Raw Is War" era logo. The logo has certainly got people talking, and that includes former WWE official Jimmy Korderas who said, "It seems like double entendres nowadays seem to get people a little too offended" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.

"The logo for it says Raw is XXX, obviously referring to the Roman numerals for 10 for the number 30, which is three Xs," Korderas said. "But, triple X also has another meaning which I don't have to explain to any of you. Some people seem to be offended by that, and you know what? We have to calm down a little bit because look, remember the Attitude Era was bad, there was a lot of stuff going on there ... it's meant to be funny, that's all. Take it easy."

WWE typically goes all-out for these special episodes of "Raw," which can often include major matches or surprise appearances from legends of the past. Right now, nothing is being advertised for the show, but it will be the go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event, and there will no doubt be plenty of build towards that taking place.

