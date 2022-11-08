NFL Continues To Put Sleeper Hold On WWE Raw Viewership

WWE's longstanding rivalry with "Monday Night Football" – now on ESPN – is set to enter its 30th year in January, and WWE's flagship program "Raw" came up short against the NFL's powerhouse program once again.

According to data shared by Wrestlenomics, Monday night's "Raw" saw a six percent bump in overall viewership, with an average of 1,593,000 viewers, and viewership in the coveted 18-49 demographic was up 18 percent.

While the viewership rose, it was still a paltry amount compared to the 9.36 million viewers that tuned into ESPN to watch recent AEW guest star Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens trounce the New Orleans Saints 21-13. All three hours of "Raw" ranked within the top ten programs on Monday, with the second hour being the most viewed, finishing sixth on the rankings.

While the second hour was the most viewed hour of the live broadcast, WWE's YouTube channel is seeing a lot of interest in the show's closing moments. That's when men's Money In The Bank winner Austin Theory cashed in his contract against wounded WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, only to come up short in his attempt to regain the title he held earlier this year. The video of Theory's failure had approximately 648,000 views on the WWE YouTube channel as of Tuesday afternoon. Also popular among the new YouTube uploads were Bobby Lashley's assault on Rollins, as well as Mia Yim joining up with The O.C.'s A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson, as they continue their feud with The Judgment Day, both of which have earned over half a million views less than 24 hours after their upload.