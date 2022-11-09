13-Year-Old Young Rock Star Talks Learning To Wrestle From Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Playing a wrestler on TV has started to rub off on the two young stars of NBC's comedy series "Young Rock."

Adrian Groulx, who portrays Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a child on the show, spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman for an exclusive interview ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere.

In the interview, Groulx and his co-star Bradley Constant – who both portray Johnson at different points in his youth – said that from time to time, they'll jump in the ring with pro wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. to "goof around" and learn the ropes.

"It's just the basic stuff," the 13-year-old Groulx told Wrestling Inc., "like how to keep yourself safe."

Groulx added, "There's a picture of me jumping over the ropes, like top entering the ring, and Chavo was the one who actually helped me do that."

"He's so great," Groulx continued. "He's so nice, and he'll really just take you through it."

While Groulx said he's "not really focused on me being in the ring as much" as Constant is, he has thought about what it'd be like to be a professional wrestler. Constant sounded more enthusiastic about the idea.

"I want to get in there so bad," Constant said about his feelings after watching Guerrero train other actors on set.

In recent years, Guerrero Jr. has become the go-to wrestling coordinator in Hollywood since he began working with the Netflix series "GLOW" in 2017 before joining "Young Rock" last year. Earlier this month, Wrestling Inc. confirmed Guerrero Jr. will also work as a coordinator for the upcoming Zac Efron movie, "The Iron Claw," about the famed Von Erich family.

