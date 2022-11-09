Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW

Jeff Jarrett recently added AEW to an impressive list of major promotions that he has worked for. Jarrett, who was let go from his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live events a few months ago, made his on-screen AEW debut on "Dynamite" on November 2, attacking Darby Allin with a guitar shot to the head. This week, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Jarrett has been hired as AEW's new Director of Business Development. AEW star Matt Hardy discussed his thoughts on AEW signing the former WCW World Champion and TNA co-founder.

"I think he brings a ton of experience," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "He has worked so much on the business side of pro wrestling. ... He is so gifted with all this great experience and all this stuff with TNA and Impact that he did. So, I mean, there are a lot of things that are very beneficial, a lot of qualities that Jeff Jarrett has that can help continue to grow AEW as a brand."

Jarrett aligned himself with Jay Lethal in his debut after Lethal's match against Allin, which saw Lethal walk away with the win to even the score between them. Jarrett last wrestled when he teamed with Lethal in a losing effort in Ric Flair's Last Match against the team of Flair and Andrade El Idolo.

