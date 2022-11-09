Jade Cargill Addresses Possible Fantasy Match Against Sasha Banks

The "forbidden door" has drastically changed the professional wrestling landscape over the last two years, with All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment linking up with other companies on several occasions. AEW forged a working relationship with Impact Wrestling and continues to feature talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Meanwhile, WWE collaborated with Impact earlier this year when then-Knockouts Champion Mickie James entered the 2022 Royal Rumble, and more recently, Japan's Pro Wrestling Noah announced it will host a match between the Great Muta and current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura early next year. And while AEW and WWE have yet to collaborate with one another, that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy booking matches between the two companies.

One in particular idea has sparked a lot of interest: Jade Cargill vs. Sasha Banks. The reigning TBS Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of "Ten Count" about the possibility of this dream match actually happening.

"I have no idea. Fans always want to create these fantasy matches that will probably never happen," Cargill said. "But where there's a will, there's a way. Let's just say that with wrestling and how unpredictable wrestling is, you just never know."

Cargill has continued her undefeated streak and subsequent reign of dominance with the TBS Championship, recently notching her 41st win on the latest edition of "AEW: Dynamite." Banks, meanwhile, hasn't been in the ring since walking out of WWE in May, but remains one of the most decorated female WWE stars of all-time, and is widely expected to be returning to the company soon.