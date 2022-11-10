10 Finn Balor Matches That WWE Fans Won't Soon Forget

Finn Balor is one of the most exciting wrestlers on the WWE roster today. After gaining notoriety for his wrestling accomplishments in Japan, Balor was a major signing for WWE in 2014, and has been a major success of the NXT developmental plan. His look, presentation and in-ring ability is among the most unique in WWE and beyond, and Balor is always able to elicit a big reaction from the crowd. Balor's athleticism and wrestling knowledge is among the highest level of all performers, and the now veteran member of the roster is a key contributor and worker. The Irish-born wrestler still has some of the most impressive aerial ability in all of all pro wrestling, making every match that he competes in unpredictable and thrilling.

The multiple time champion has achieved the highest levels success on the three WWE brands of "NXT," "Raw," and "SmackDown," but has also seen some creative lulls and major downtime due to lack of creative and injuries. These downs have stifled Balor only slightly, and when The Prince is being pushed as a major star, no one shines brighter. A definite fan favorite and the leader of the Balor Club, Finn Balor is responsible for many jaw-dropping and highlight filled matches that fans will never forget. With Triple H now in control of WWE creative, Finn should be destined for even more greatness and unforgettable moments. Here are some of his most memorable.