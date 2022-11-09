Chris Jericho Recalls Having A Gun Pulled On Him In Mexico

With over three decades of experience in the world of pro wrestling, Chris Jericho has seen countless unforgettable moments both inside and outside the squared circle. On a recent edition of "Talk is Jericho," the eight-time World Champion and current lead ROH titleholder reflected on one of his wildest stories involving a beautiful woman that he once met in Mexico during his days wrestling for promotions like CMLL.

"So, I'm looking across the table at this girl, and she's kind of looking at me, she's giving me the look, the kind of like, 'Hi!' ... She's looking at me and she's waving, so I go over there all suave and debonair. I'm twenty-two years old, and I sit down and start using my amazing Spanish to talk to her, and she's sitting with her friend who she says is her brother."

As the two grew more familiar with one another, the woman asked if "The Lionheart" wanted to accompany them to a party, which Jericho happily obliged. "We get into a car ... I'm sitting in the back with this girl. We become fast friends, swapping spit and making out in the back of the car, and I'm noticing, like, if you close your eyes, you can see bright lights, but now they are intermittent, they're flashing, and I look, and I realize, we're kind of going outside of town like out in the middle of nowhere ... I'm like, 'Where the f**k is this party?' Finally, after about thirty minutes, they pulled over on the side of the road, and she gets out of the car, and the guy turns around and pulls a gun out into my face." After a tense moment that felt like it lasted forever, Jericho gave the two what money he had in his possession and was left stranded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.