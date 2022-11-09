Tony Khan Is Asked How He Would've Handled Montreal Screwjob

25 years ago today, the Montreal Screwjob occurred during Survivor Series 1997 — one of the most famous and talked about events in the history of professional wrestling. Bret Hart did not want to lose the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels in his home country of Canada, however, he would be leaving the company after the match. Once Michaels locked in the Sharpshooter, Hart's patented finishing move, referee Earl Hebner called for the bell despite Hart not tapping out. This call was made by then CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon, who later stated "Bret screwed Bret." On the historic anniversary of the event, AEW and ROH CEO Tony Khan addressed how he believes he would have handled the situation.

"There is really no way to know without me being in the shoes those guys were in at that time," Khan said appearing on "Busted Open." "In the times past, I've spent a lot of time with Bret Hart and gotten to know him and I think he's a great person and, you know, being a neutral party, I have to say, I really do like Bret a lot. So, he's always been really good to me. I don't really know the other people involved as well. So it's hard to say without being there, but it's definitely one of the most impactful nights in pro wrestling history."

Hart wound up leaving WWE for WCW and went on to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions. Over 13 years later, Hart would find himself working in WWE again and competed against McMahon at WrestleMania 26 in a No Holds Barred match as revenge for Survivor Series 1997. Hart won the match with help from the entire Hart family that was at ringside.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.