Tony Khan Has Yet To Scissor Major Person In His Life

Scissoring is sweeping the nation. Friends are scissoring. Strangers are scissoring. Parents are scissoring with children. The country simply can't stop saying "Scissor me, daddy!"

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on "Gresh and Keefe" on WEEI 93.7 FM in Boston, Massachusetts, and openly admitted that he has never scissored his father or even said "Scissor me, daddy," to Shahid Khan.

"Now I have to because nobody would appreciate it more than him," Khan said, "because he loves AEW and he really gets a kick out of the fans supporting it."

Khan is grateful for the position his father put him in.

"He worked in Detroit and one of the only reasons AEW is possible is because of the hard work that he put in that made us able to make this large upfront investment to launch a company and it's been a huge success thanks to his hard work."

According to Khan, his father felt he was "taking a gamble" on the promotion, and wasn't sure the gamble would pay off.

"It led to a lot of arguing about whether this was a good idea or not," Khan chuckled, "but it's proven out. It's a been very good idea, and I think he's very glad he supported it now."

Khan ended by reiterating his desire to "scissor" his father.

"He would love that, so I will try to scissor him."

The "scissoring" craze, started by The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, alongside Billy "Daddy Ass" Gunn, has catapulted the tag team to championship gold, winning the titles at "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam in September.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gresh and Keefe" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.