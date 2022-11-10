Update On Timothy Thatcher's Relationship With Triple H

Timothy Thatcher has been on a tear through Pro Wrestling NOAH, since being released from WWE in January. Riding an undefeated streak since his debut in June, Thatcher is set to challenge GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya on Thursday.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman recently interviewed Thatcher about his current run in NOAH, as well as his time in WWE's developmental system, on "NXT," and the independent scene. Hausman asked Thatcher about his relationship with current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was running "NXT" at the time that Thatcher was wrestling and coaching there. Thatcher says there isn't much conversation between the two these days, as Levesque is "a very busy man" with his new responsibilities.

"His and I relationship was obviously a boss and employee relationship while we were there," Thatcher said. "He's a very nice man and he's been very kind to me."

According to Thatcher, everyone in WWE was good to him, and he was very grateful for his tenure in the company.

"Once you leave a place," Thatcher mused, "that's in the past now and if our paths cross again, then we'll have conversations again. But he's got a lot on his plate now, especially since he's in charge of the whole thing. That's quite the undertaking now that he has to do. So he doesn't need to be hearing from me."

Levesque is currently in charge of WWE's creative direction, while his wife Stephanie McMahon is chairwoman and shares the CEO position with WWE President Nick Khan.

