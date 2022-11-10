Taryn Terrell Makes Huge Announcement About Pro Wrestling Future

Former Impact Wrestling standout Taryn Terrell announced on November 9 that she has decided to officially retire from wrestling and has departed the NWA as a result. In a statement posted to her Instagram, Terrell noted that she's never been able to "break her own news" regarding her career, alluding to the fact that Fightful Select first broke the news that she had given her notice to NWA. "I have decided that it is time to officially hang up my boots ... forever," Terrell said. "It's so bittersweet. NWA gave me a wonderful opportunity to manage. The problem is, I can't be beside that ring and find happiness. I love the ring. Being inside those ropes and connecting with the humans in the crowd fuels me. There's no place like it."

Terrell mentioned that she asked to step back in the ring as a competitor and enjoyed having the creative freedom to tell stories again. She's grateful that Billy Corgan gave her that opportunity, however she feels it's time to say goodbye. This isn't the first time Terrell has retired as she stepped away from Impact Wrestling in 2015 due to lifestyle changes before briefly returning to Impact in 2017 for a couple of matches. She then went on hiatus again until her NWA debut in 2021.

Before her time in Impact, Terrell was known as Tiffany in WWE. She served for a time as onscreen General Manager for the "ECW" brand, and even took part in the Miss WrestleMania battle royal at WrestleMania 25. Despite not winning any gold in WWE, Terrell found greater success in Impact Wrestling, and was once recognized as the longest-reigning Impact Knockouts Champion.