A Talk Show Meltdown Resulted In Vader Being Arrested And Detained In Kuwait

In professional wrestling, there exists a long and complicated history between performers and TV hosts. From Jerry Lawler unexpectedly attacking Andy Kaufman on David Letterman's "Late Night," and the infamous slap from David "Dr. Death" Schultz to reporter John Stossel. It's fair to say that wrestlers aren't shy about being themselves on national television, especially when it comes to preserving the reality of pro wrestling in the eyes of the public.

One incident that today's fans might not know about is the April 1997 interview of Vader and The Undertaker on "Good Morning Kuwait," as per The Sun. Both wrestlers were in Kuwait to promote WWE's Middle East tour, and things immediately got off to a rough start as host Bassam Al Othman asked the imposing duo about the idea of wrestling being fake. While The Undertaker — though clearly annoyed — gave a somewhat lengthy but relatively polite response, the late, great Vader was not so forgiving.

Vader interrupted Othman in the middle of his next question with a verbose but threatening response. "My astute colleague -– the heavyweight champion of the world -– is a very diplomatic individual. I'm perhaps not quite so diplomatic," Vader said. "In fact, I find your question, and your remarks, insulting to what I do." It was at this point that things escalated.