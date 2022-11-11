The Story Behind Shawn Michaels' Awkward Canadian Home Shopping Network Appearance

It's common knowledge that WWE legend Shawn Michaels has a long and complicated history with the nation of Canada. Many fans might believe that the mutual disdain between Michaels and the Great White North started with the classic 1996-1997 feud against Bret Hart, but the roots of Michaels' dislike of Canada could date just a little farther back than that.

Our story begins just over the border, in the state of New York, with the infamous "Syracuse incident" — when Michaels was reportedly beaten up by somewhere between one and nine U.S. Marines after flirting with the wrong woman at a bar. As you might be able to guess, Michaels probably wasn't feeling great, physically or mentally, in the days and weeks following the altercation, and a short time later, after deciding to take some time off from in-ring action, Michaels was set to make an appearance on the Canadian Home Shopping Network.