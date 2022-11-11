The 10 Most Memorable Moments Of Seth Rollins' WWE Career

Seth Rollins quickly became must see TV after he won the Money in the Bank contract. His heel character was in full swing and live crowds loved to hate him. The question was, when would Mr. Money in the Bank cash in his contract? The answer came at WrestleMania 31 where the main event saw WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, defend his title against former Shield member Roman Reigns. Brock and Roman hit each other with finisher after finisher. Both exhausted, Brock countered the Superman Punch with an F5, but could not make the cover. With both men on the mat, Seth Rollins' music roared over the stadium speakers and everyone in that arena knew what was going to happen.

Rollins rushed into the ring and went to land the Curb Stomp on Lesnar, who countered it into an F5. Before Lesnar could pull off the F5, Roman speared Brock, making Rollins topple down with him. This gave Rollins the chance to hit the Curb Stomp on Reigns and win his first WWE Championship. Michael Cole cemented this as major moment, letting everyone watching at home know, they just watched "the heist of the century!"

On an episode of "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness," Rollins stated that he came up with his own cash in plan, saying, "I felt like I was the guy. Again, I went to [Triple H] and said, 'I want the ball.'"