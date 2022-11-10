Marlon Wayans Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear

Marlon Wayans, the popular actor, director, and comedian from hit films like "White Chicks" and "Scary Movie," is on to his next multimedia venture. This time around, he's the host of a new web show titled "Oh Hell No!" where celebrities from all different areas of media visit a studio and don a virtual reality headset to face their biggest fears. Set pieces and props are also applied to the scenarios to give them the most realistic feel possible, like in a recent episode with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.

Since The Bella Twins have acrophobia – an extreme or irrational fear of heights – Wayans and the crew set up a giant basket for the girls to simulate what it would be like to fly in a hot air balloon, even going as far as using giant fans and a spray bottle of water when a storm arises in the VR landscape. Both women had audibly terrified reactions to their experiences, but it appeared the exposure therapy worked to a certain degree. To cap off the episode, Wayans gave The Bella Twins an opportunity to face their fear in real life by climbing a ladder to the roof of the studio. Brie ultimately chose to sit out the test of her will, but Nikki defied expectations by ascending to the top to wrap up the show.

Despite no longer being active competitors inside the squared circle, The Bella Twins have remained in the spotlight in various ways. They even appeared as recent surprise guests on the popular "America's Got Talent" television show. They last competed inside a WWE ring this past January at the annual Royal Rumble premium live event. Later in the year, the duo also attended the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and spent WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.